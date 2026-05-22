R. Madhavan’s ‘GDN’ set for July release, new poster reveals story of india’s forgotten inventor

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Mumbai: Actor R. Madhavan’ multilingual biographical drama GDN based on the life of renowned inventor Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu is scheduled to release worldwide on July 17, 2026.

The makers announced the release date on Thursday along with a striking new poster featuring Madhavan in a serious, intense look inspired by the industrial pioneer often referred to as the “Edison of India.”

The poster also carries the line, “Feared by the British, Forgotten by his countrymen,” hinting at the film’s historical backdrop and emotional narrative.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the film traces the journey of G.D. Naidu, the Coimbatore-based inventor and entrepreneur who made significant contributions to engineering and innovation during the pre-Independence era.

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Despite his achievements, his story has remained largely unfamiliar to younger generations.

Apart from Madhavan, the film features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Vinay Rai and Yogi Babu in key roles.

GDN will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, aiming to reach audiences across the country.

The project also marks another major collaboration for Madhavan after the success of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which similarly explored the life of an overlooked Indian figure.