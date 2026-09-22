R Madhavan reacts as son Vedaant misses Asian games final by 0.2 seconds

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New Delhi: R Madhavan’s son competed in the Asian Games swimming competitions and made his debut as the actor was quick to extend his support after a close failure in the men’s 4×200m freestyle relay.

As per reports, Vedaant along with Sajan Prakash, Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aneesh Sunil also represented the country. Vedaant’s team clocked 7:24.32 the ninth out of 13 teams and narrowly missed the final by 0.2 seconds.

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Vedaant then posted his result on Instagram, talking about how close he came and putting his own performance on display in the race.

Madhavan then reshared his son’s post on his Instagram Story and added a gratitude emoji, showing his support for Vedaant after his debut.