Quentin Griffiths, co-founded of ASOS, dies after falling from 17th floor in Thailand

Thailand: Quentin Griffiths died at the age of 58 after falling from 17th floor of high-rise suite in Pattaya, Thailand yesterday.

As per reports, Quentin was alone at his residence with the doors being locked from inside when this incident took place and his dead body was found on the ground directly below his balcony. It is also reportedly said that no foul plays have been found and the case has turned to suicide with a possible reason of ongoing stress related to legal disputes with his former wife that was also confirmed by Quentin’s friend.

Furthermore, he was also arrested last year as his former wife had alleged him for forging documents to sell land and shares in the business without her knowledge. Though he denied the allegations and was also released after the interrogation but the investigation into that matter was still ongoing at the time of his death.

Moreover, the CCTV footage was also checked to make sure that there was no forced entry inside his residence.

The ASOS Company also released a statement in which it said that they are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Quentin whom they considered as one of their original co-founders.

Griffiths along with Nick Robertson, Andrew Regan and Deborah Thorpe co-founded ASOS in London in 2000. He left the firm five years later but remained a significant shareholder. The company was initially named as ‘As Seen On Screen’ and was later changed to ASOS after being inspired by outfits worn by film and TV stars in 2002.