Pyramid Scheme trailer: Trouble unfolds when Paramvir Cheema steps into world of quick money to achieve success

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Mumbai : The trailer of Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey starrer ‘Pyramid Scheme’ is finally out, offering a glimpse into the dangerous allure of quick money, ambition and fraudulent pyramid schemes.

Produced by Viral Fever, created by Shreyansh Pandey, the series is directed by Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey. The series also stars Shekhar Suman in the lead role.

The two-minute and forty-two-second trailer opens with Shekhar Suman advertising for a pyramid scheme, narrating a plan to increase wealth by investing lakhs of money and helping others to do the same. Paramvir, a middle-class boy with ambitions to get rich, was pulled into the glittering maze of the ‘sapno ka business model’ that is based on pyramid marketing, a world that promises them quick money, respect, and success by just convincing others to join the system.

As they climb the pyramid of success, Paramvir and Ranvir Shorey face several problems after they approach people from the rural areas to introduce the scheme, leading to disputes.

To stream exclusively on Prime Video, the streaming platform shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.

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Paramvir Singh Cheema, who plays Goldy in The Pyramid Scheme, shared, “Goldy is a character completely different from anything I’ve played till now. He hails from Haridwar, the Gateway of Gods, and that essence reflects deeply in who he is. Working with TVF made the character feel even more real and authentic. After the incredible experience of working with Prime Video and TVF on Sapne vs Everyone, collaborating with them again on a world and character so different felt truly exciting,” as quoted in a press note.

Talking about the series and his character, Ranvir Shorey, shared, “When I read the script and my character, I was immediately drawn to it. While the story is based on pyramid schemes, it is interesting the way it uses that subject to show how ordinary people get pulled into extraordinary situations in their search for purpose, respect, and a better life. My character, Manoj, is a simple, middle-class man, but he seeks something more than money or fame, something that, personally for him, is more valuable than a growing bank balance. I am thankful to Prime Video and TVF for giving me the opportunity to be a part of The Pyramid Scheme, a show that is rooted, layered, and reflective of human behaviour. I am sure audiences in India and across 240+ countries and territories around the world will enjoy watching this series as much as I enjoyed being a part of it,” as quoted in a press note.

Shekhar Suman, who portrays the character of Tarun Bajaj in The Pyramid Scheme, said, “My character in this series is unlike any role I have played before. He is quirky, which made him really interesting for me as an actor. This series also marks my first collaboration with Prime Video and TVF, and it has been a great experience. What I really love about this story is how rooted and authentic it feels. And of course, working with talented actors such as Paramvir and Ranvir, who brought so much energy and sincerity to the set every single day, made the whole journey even more special. I am looking forward to seeing the viewers’ reactions to my role,” as quoted in a press note.

The series is set to stream on Prime Video on June 5.

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(ANI)