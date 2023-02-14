Pyar ka rang chada hai: Sidharth and Kiara share dreamy haldi pics

Bollywood stars and newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been in the news for the past few days. While we are still fawning over their wedding video and photos. The couple has now released fresh pictures from their haldi ceremony, and they are totally dreamy and vibrant.

In the pictures, Sidharth wore an all-yellow kurta pyjama with a multicoloured embroidered dupatta, while Kiara chose an embellished ivory lehenga with a yellow dupatta. The couple looks so happy and in love! as they enjoy their wedding festivities with dancing, hugs, and pouts.

The couple shared their haldi pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Pyaar ka rang chada hain (love is in the air).” They also added a red heart emoji.

Sidharth and Kiara also shared their wedding video in a joint post on their Instagram account. While Sidharth couldn’t stop staring at the bride, Kiara makes an appearance on Ranjha and is a goofball. They have an electrifying chemistry. They also kiss to close the deal after they exchange the varmala.

The video looks magical in every way, and the song “Ranjha” made Kiara’s entry even more special. The song Ranjha from their movie “Shershah” was playing as the bride made her way towards the groom in the aisle. The soulful song was rewritten specifically for their wedding.

The couple tied the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7 with close friends and family members in attendance. Soon after that, on December 12, the couple held a lavish reception party in Mumbai for their celebrity friends.