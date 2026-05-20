Punjabi singer found dead in canal days after disappearance

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New Delhi: The body of Punjabi singer and makeup artist Inder Kaur was recovered from a canal in Ludhiana nearly a week after she went missing.

The 29-year-old singer had left her home on May 13 in her car but never returned, sparking concern among family members.

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case, while the main accused, Sukhwinder Singh, is reportedly absconding in Canada.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly planned the crime after the singer refused to marry him.

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Family members claimed Inder had met Sukhwinder through Instagram around three years ago. The two remained in contact until she reportedly discovered that he was already married and had children. After this, she decided to end the relationship.

Police said the accused allegedly travelled from Canada to Punjab through Nepal and arranged the kidnapping with the help of others. After the murder, he is suspected to have escaped back to Canada using the same route.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while further investigation is underway.

Apart from her music career, Inder Kaur also managed a boutique and makeup studio. She had earned popularity in the Punjabi music scene with songs like Sone Di Chirhi, Jija and Desi Sirre Da.