Punjabi singer Ap Dhillon sparks dating rumour with Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor

In the song ‘True Stories’ which recently released, AP can be heard singing, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khusi Kapoor.”

Image Credit: Instagram/ Khushi_Kapoor

Punjabi singer Ap Dhillon sparked dating rumours with Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor since her name appeared on his song ‘True stories.’

In the song ‘True Stories’ which recently released, AP can be heard singing, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu khuso Kapoor.” Which means, “When you laugh, you look like Khusi Kapoor.”This made netizens think if the two are already dating.

However, neither Khushi nor AP Dhillon commented on this topic yet.

Meanwhile, on work front, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in The Archies, with Suhana Khan,Agastya Nanda. The film is directed by Zota Akhtar.

Ap Dhillon had recently performed at the NMAAC opening with Kriti Sanon and Kiara Ali Advani. Later he also performed at Lollapalooza.

