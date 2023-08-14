Punjabi pop star AP Dhillon sparks dating rumours with actress Banita Sandhu

Punjabi pop sensation AP Dhillon, renowned for his chart-topping tracks, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world with reports of his romantic life taking centre stage. The singer, on the brink of unveiling his documentary ‘AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind,’ is rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Banita Sandhu.

The British talent made her Bollywood debut in the acclaimed film ‘October’ by Shoojit Sircar back in 2018, and she further solidified her presence in the industry with her role in ‘Sardar Udham Singh,’ a biographical film with Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The latest buzz comes from an Instagram post featuring a short clip of the duo sharing a kiss, captivating the attention of their fans.

The Instagram post shows them in a charming outdoor setting, followed by a clip capturing the kissing moment. Additionally, AP Dhillon shared an image on his Instagram Stories showing both of them in the kitchen, preparing a salad together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu)

Not too long ago, speculations were rife about AP Dhillon’s association with Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, as well as Janhvi Kapoor’s sister. The rumours began to swirl when Khushi’s mention in the Punjabi singer’s song caught everyone’s interest. In his track “True Stories,” AP Dhillon expressed, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor,” which translates to, “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor.”

Fans took next to no time to mention Khushi Kapoor under Banita Sandhu’s cosy post. Addressing AP, one user wrote, “Bro, what about Khushi Kapoor?” Another fan wrote, “If this is a hard launch of your relationship, I am here for it fr!”