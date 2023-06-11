Punjabi actor Mangal Dhillon loses battle with cancer at 48

Punjabi actor, director and producer Mangal Dhillon who was battling Cancer has died at 48 in a Ludhiana hospital on Sunday.

Famous Punjabi cine star, director and producer Mangal Dhillon, who was battling cancer, passed away in a hospital at 48 in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials. He worked in Doordarshan and radio plays, besides doing commercial voicing in New Delhi and Mumbai for couple of years.

In 1987 he got the role of Lubhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy’s TV Serial ‘Buniyaad’, which laid his foundation in the Mumbai film and television industry.

After ‘Buniyaad’ he worked in almost 25-30 Hindi feature films and television serials, prominent amongst them were ‘Yugandhar’, ‘Lakshman Rekha’, ‘Nishana’, ‘Vishvaatma’, ‘Khoon Bhari Mang’ and ‘Azad Desh Ke Ghulam’, besides serials like ‘Junoon’, ‘Panther’, ‘Ghutan’, ‘Kismat’ and ‘Noorjahaan’.

Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal took to twitter to share his condolences. He wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of noted actor, writer, director and producer of Punjabi cine industry Mr Mangal Dhillon. It’s a big loss to the world of Indian Cinema. His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans.”

