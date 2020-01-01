Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (File Photo: IANS)

Priyanka, Nick Jonas ring in New Year with a kiss

By IANS

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed in the New Year with a kiss, while raising a toast.

The video of the mushy moment between the couple has gone viral. The intimate moment is from a Jonas Brothers concert in Florida last night.

With Nick, Kevin and Joe performing on the stage, Priyanka along with Danielle and Sophie Turner were seen cheering them from the side. As the clock struck 12, the girls joined the brothers on the stage to welcome New Year with champagne.

In the video, which has surfaced on the net, Sophie and Joe can be seen kissing when Priyanka joins Nick on the stage. Priyanka and Nick then shared a passionate kiss on stage while the fans cheered for them. The couple then raised a toast to 2020.

Related News
Entertainment

Hardik announces engagement with Serbian actress Natasa

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri to finish script of ‘The Kashmir…

Entertainment

Varun and Shraddha sizzle in new photo shoot

Entertainment

Madonna, 61 getting serious with dancer Williams, 25

Priyanka got married to Nick in 2018, and they keep on sharing loved-up posts on social media. On Christmas last year, Nick gifted her a snowmobile.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video of her driving the snowmobile.

The actress who seems to be enjoying every bit of the ride, captioned: “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas”.

Photo Credit: Times Of India.India Today
You might also like
Entertainment

Hardik announces engagement with Serbian actress Natasa

Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri to finish script of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Himalayas

Entertainment

Varun and Shraddha sizzle in new photo shoot

Entertainment

Madonna, 61 getting serious with dancer Williams, 25

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.