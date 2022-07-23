Priyanka-Nick celebrates daughter Malti Marie’s 6-month birthday

Image credit- Instagram/Priyankachopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband American pop star Nick Jonas recently celebrated their daughter Malti Marie’s six-month birthday. The ‘Matrix’ actress took to her Instagram to share a series of photographs from the ceremony.

Priyanka also penned down a note that read, ” surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”

She further added, “The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl???”

She concluded the note by writing, “I’m so touched by all the birthday love I’ve received this year. ??The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you to everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed ?”

