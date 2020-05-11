Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra (Photo: IANS)

Priyanka Chopra’s new pic packed with sunshine, cuddles

By IANS

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s latest picture on Instagram is loaded with sunshine and cuddles.

The actress took to the photo-sharing website and shared a picture of herself cuddling her two pet dogs Diana and Gino.

Alongside the adorable image, she captioned: “Sunshine is better with cuddles. @[email protected]

Priyanka had earlier shared a photograph of herself along with Gino, a German shepherd.

Recently, she joined several Bollywood and international personalities for the online I For India concert.

