Priyanka Chopra to receive Global Vanguard Honor for 25-year legacy

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New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra to receive with Global Vanguard Honor for 25-year legacy at the upcoming Gold House Gold Gala.

The event is set to be held on May 9 at the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is being honoured with this because of her unprecedented 25-year career across industries and continents.

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As per reports, EJAE and Charles Melton have also been named for the same honour along with Priyanka Chopra.

The event or Gold House Gold Gala is widely regarded as a leading celebration of Asian Pacific excellence. It is a initiative that has a vision of expanding into a broader global platform that recognises cultural influence and impact across industries.

The event will also feature honouree from different sectors including entertainment, business, technology, fashion, social impact, sports, and gaming.