Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of daughter’s nursery in new ‘Photo dump’

Global star Priyanka Chopra and husband singer Nick Jonas have been busy embracing parenthood ever since then became parents to a girl. In January, the couple shared a note announcing that the two have welcomed their daughter via surrogacy.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the note from the family read.

Although, the power couple has yet not done a face reveal of their munchkin, fans have been looking forward to getting all updates on the toddler.

Amid this, Priyanka recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a series of new photographs from her ‘Photo Dump,’ which also gives a glimpse of their baby’s nursery.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen sharing screen space with Anthony Mackie on a project titled Ending Things. The film has been described as something similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies.

PeeCee was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the franchise. She played the role of Sati in the movie. Next in her kitty she has Text For You and Amazon’s Citadel, a global spy series, which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo through their production company AGBO.