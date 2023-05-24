Priyanka Chopra reveals a Bollywood director ‘needed to see her underwear’

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful women in Bollywood. After impressing the audience with her talent, the actress has now taken over Hollywood. Recently, Priyanka revealed that she once quit a Hindi film after the director wanted to see her underwear in a particular scene.

In an interview with The Zoe Report, Priyanka spoke about her early days in Bollywood. She revealed that she offered a movie in which she was supposed to play an undercover agent. She recalled how, while filming a stripping scene, the director wanted to see her underwear.

Priyanka said, “This may have been 2002 or ’03… I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy – obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing (at a time). I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?”

Further Priyanka added, “He didn’t say it to me. He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important.” She further revealed that she walked off the film after two days.”

On her father’s advice, the Citadel actress left the project after two days and paid back what the production house spend on her. “I just couldn’t look at him every day,” she said about the director.

Currently, Priyanka is enjoying the praise coming her way for her performance in Citadel. Recently, the series was released, and fans were loving it. Post Citadel, the actress is busy shooting her next film, Heads of State, which stars John Cena and Idris Elb. Soon she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

