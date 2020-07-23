Priyanka Chopra imparts words of wisdom among fans

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday shared a motivational post on Instagram for her fans.

“Don’t let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams of a better tomorrow’. She captioned the post as, ‘You got this!’,” Priyanka wrote.

It seems several fans were waiting for such motivation to inspire them.

“I needed this kind of motivation. Thank you for sharing,” a user commented.

“Your journey has always inspired me. You are an idol for so many people,” another one wrote.

Priyanka will soon complete 20 years in showbusiness.

A few days ago, she shared a video in which she spoke about her plans of sharing “20 monumental moments” of her career in the coming days to “celebrate 20 years in the entertainment business”.

Currently, Priyanka is spending time with her husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles.

(Inputs from IANS)