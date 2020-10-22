Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are always loved as a cute couple and fans always loved their photos shared on social media. The couple too never failed their fans’ expectation. Now a throwback picture of Priyanka and Nick kissing on a holiday has has gone viral on internet.

Recently, the ‘Sucker’ singer shared a throwback picture on his Instagram story where he is seen kissing wifey Priyanka Chopra while American actor Glen Powell turned a third-wheeler.

Glen was seen pouting behind the couple’s back, as nick kissed Priyanka. Sharing the image, Nick wrote, “Happy birthday @glenpowell.” He also reminded the ‘Top Maverick’ star about how much Priyanka and he loved him.

The image seems to be a throwback picture from one of their vacation with their friends before the lockdown. Glen Powell also shared their holidays pictures on his official Instagram page.

Here is the post:

For the past seven months, both Priyanka and Nick have been locked indoors in their home, spending time with each other. While Priyanka has her film schedules on hold, Nick has been using his time at home working on new music and some other works.