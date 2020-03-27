priyanka chopra instagram
Photo: BizAsia

Priyanka and Nick Workout in Sun amid COVID-19 lockdown

By IANS
Mumbai:  Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star hubby Nick Jonas treated themselves to a nice workout session at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Nick took to his instagram stories, where the two can be seen sporting athleisure and performing lunges in the sun.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in “The Sky Is Pink”, directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim among many others.

She will next be seen in “The White Tiger”, the Netflix movie co-starring Rajkummar Rao and based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

