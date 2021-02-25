Priya Prakash Varrier Falls On The Ground During Shooting; Watch Video

Priya Prakash Varrier is in the news these days. She is going to debut in the Telugu film industry soon with ‘Check,’ and she will be seen opposite Nitin. The first song of the film has also been released and her style is also being liked by the fans.

Now Priya Prakash Warrier has shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen shooting a song for the movie ‘Check.’ She comes running in this video and climbs on Nitin’s back. But she falls down as neither Nitin was able to hold him properly nor she could maintain her balance. As soon as she falls to the ground with a bang, there is an uproar on the set.

‘This life is a glimpse of how it beats me, and I stand every time and with full confidence, I will move forward in this way,’ Priya Prakash Varrier captioned the video while linking it with her life.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

Chandrasekhar Yeleti is directing Priya Prakash Varrier’s film ‘Check’. The film will be released tomorrow (February 26). In the trailer of the film, Nitin appears in the role of a prisoner, while Rakul Preet Singh is in the role of a criminal lawyer in the film. In this way, the film has a tremendous dose of action and thriller.