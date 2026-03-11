Priya Dutt Pays Tribute to Parents Sunil Dutt and Nargis on Their Anniversary

Advertisement

New Delhi: Marking the marriage anniversary of her parents, Priya Dutt shared a heartfelt tribute along with throwback photographs of legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Priya posted a set of nostalgic images, including portraits of the couple and a family photograph from her childhood. The post commemorated the enduring bond between the two iconic figures of Hindi cinema and reflected on the values she learned from their relationship.

In her message, Priya wrote about the love and partnership shared by her parents. “Together, they built a home overflowing with love, laughter, and learning. Today marks the anniversary of their everlasting love for each other,” she wrote.

She added that their relationship demonstrated how true partnership is built on nurturing, understanding and supporting one another through everyday gestures and shared dreams.

Priya also noted that the example set by her parents continues to guide her life. “Through their bond, I learned that love thrives in patience, respect, and joy, and that a partnership can be both tender and strong, personal and far-reaching,” she wrote, ending the message with, “Happy anniversary Ma and Papa.”

Priya Dutt is the younger sister of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. She entered active politics after the death of her father, Sunil Dutt, and is affiliated with the Indian National Congress. Sunil Dutt himself had been a senior Congress leader and served as a Member of Parliament representing the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency.

The relationship between Sunil Dutt and Nargis reportedly began during the production of the 1957 film Mother India.

The couple married on March 11, 1958, and went on to have three children, Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt and Priya Dutt.

(ANI)