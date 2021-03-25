New Delhi: Prioritising period education and protection is the key to ensuring more and more girls continue to stay in school, says Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress has been actively participating in the nationwide movement #KeepGirlsInSchool campaign by Whisper, in collaboration with UNESCO. The campaign aims to help keep 90 lakh girls in school and was mobilised to raise awareness and impact young girls, reaching over 5.5 crore people.

Almost 10 lakh people supported Whisper’s petition to integrate a period and puberty education module in school curriculum, which is currently being developed in partnership with UNESCO.

Sharing her excitement on having a positive impact on girls’ future, Bhumi Pednekar said,”Having closely worked with Whisper and UNESCO for their #KeepGirlsInSchool movement, I have personally seen how confident young girls are once they understand periods and how to manage them.

The actor added, ” Being a part of this change and seeing them rediscover their confidence and zeal is quite overwhelming. It took me back to my adolescent years that were filled with dreams and ambition that education empowered me to achieve. Reaching over 5.5 crore people and helping keep 90 lakh girls in school to fulfill their dreams is extraordinary.

She further said, “Prioritising period education and protection is the key to ensuring more and more girls continue to stay in school. It was inspirational to see how, together, we can help shape the foundational years of our future generations.”