Princess Diana’s ‘revenge dress’ to be auctioned at Sotheby’s in December 2026

Advertisement

London: Princess Diana’s iconic “revenge dress” is set to go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in New York on December 9, 2026, nearly three decades after it was last sold.

According to CNN, the legendary black evening gown is expected to fetch between USD 150,000 and USD 300,000 (Pound 110,000 to Pound 220,000).

Designed by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, the off-the-shoulder black silk gown became one of the most recognisable fashion moments associated with the late princess. It will be offered as part of a historic standalone fashion evening auction.

Before the New York sale, the dress will go on public display at Sotheby’s in London from September 18 to 24. It will then travel to Hong Kong and Geneva as part of an international exhibition tour, as per CNN.

Diana famously wore the figure-hugging gown to a Vanity Fair gala dinner at London’s Serpentine Gallery on June 29, 1994.

The appearance came on the same evening that her then-husband, now King Charles III, publicly admitted to being unfaithful during a televised documentary watched by millions.

Advertisement

The choice of a striking black cocktail dress was also notable in the context of royal fashion at the time, when black was traditionally associated with royal funerals.

Diana’s appearance, completed with a pearl choker and scarlet nails, was widely interpreted as a statement of confidence, independence and self-expression.

The gown was last sold in June 1997, when Diana auctioned 79 of her dresses to raise funds for breast cancer and AIDS charities. The upcoming sale will mark its return to the auction block nearly 30 years later.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2026 sale will be donated to NHS Lothian Charity on behalf of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Auction officials have said the dress has endured beyond the circumstances surrounding its most famous appearance, becoming a lasting symbol of Princess Diana’s confidence, resilience and use of fashion as a powerful form of self-expression.

(ANI)