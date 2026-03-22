Prem Chopra shares heartwarming gesture by Amitabh Bachchan after health scare

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The veteran actor Prem Chopra has opened up about a very personal incident, how Amitabh Bachchan supported him when he was going through a health crisis.

Chopra remembered how he was hospitalised in Mumbai last year after having developed severe health complications, which were attributed to his heart. He received some medical care and has been in the recovery process.

What impressed him, however, was the concern of Bachchan. As Chopra states, the megastar started to send him frequent messages and to visit him with inquiries on how he was doing on a daily basis.

Bachchan is said to have continued calling, even when Chopra had assured him he was fine, and this has been noted as being a level of care that Chopra deemed to be unexpected and extremely touching.

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The two actors have a very rich history with the film industry, as they have collaborated in various projects over the years. Their relationship, which Chopra implied, is much deeper than business ones, based on mutual respect and several years of friendship.

It has resonated with the internet, with numerous accolades being given to Bachchan due to his consistency and friendliness, citing it as a reminder that the smallest of gestures can have very big emotional potential.

With an industry that may commonly be linked to hectic schedules, this scene shows a more subtle side, long-lived relationships, and true care that extends past when the cameras are off.