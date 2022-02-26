Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump in latest pictures

Kajal Aggarwal
Image credit- Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first baby this year. The couple officially confirmed the news on the occasion of New Year’s. Recently, they had a baby shower, attended by their close friends and family. Kajal took to her Instagram handle on Friday, to share a few pictures from the celebrations.

In the pictures, Kajal looked gorgeous in a red Banarasi silk saree as she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. She chose to drape her saree in a traditional way and paired it with simple yet elegant gold jewellery. “Mommy training : Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!” she captioned the image.

Take a look:

Later the day, she also shared a beautiful and romantic picture with Gautam. The pic features the couple lovingly looking into each other’s eyes and clicking a lovely photo with a sunset in the background.

Watch Here:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’, co-starring Telugu star Ram Charan. She also has ‘Ghosty’, ‘Uma’ and ‘Hey Sinamika’.

In Bollywood, Kajal was seen in Sanjay Gupta’s John Abraham-starrer gangster drama ‘Mumbai Saga’.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu expecting their first child

