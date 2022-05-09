Pre-natal sex-determination can’t be trivialised: HC on Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said an act like pre-natal sex-determination cannot be trivialised.

The court made the observation while hearing a plea against a scene in the trailer of upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, showing the use of ultrasound technology for gender selection.

“There is nothing to show in the trailer that the lady is taken to the doctor clandestinely..What is coming out is, any pregnant woman can be routinely taken to the centre with sonography machine and this can be done without any fetters,” said the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla after watching the trailer.

Petitioner ‘Youth Against Crime’, an NGO, filed through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak said: “The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL.”

Though the film is to promote the “Save Girl Child” slogan and it is against female foeticide, the trailer of the film advertises the use of ultrasound technique, as per the petitioner.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel appeared for the makers of the film argued that there is a disclaimer in the trailer.

In reply, the bench said that the disclaimer is barely visible or legible, further directing the counsel to take instructions. “Unless we see for ourselves and are satisfied, we are not going to permit this. You seek instructions or otherwise, we will have to stay this.”

Further, the Counsel said that they will produce the entire movie and take the judges to the relevant part. The hearing will continue tomorrow. A hilarious satire on society — ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.