Prabhas teams up with ‘Tanhaji’ maker Om Raut for 3D biggie ‘Adipurush’

By IANS

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Prabhas is set to collaborate with director Om Raut of “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” fame, for a 3D film titled “Adipurush”, to be shot in Hindi and Telugu, and later dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages.

“Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film,” said the “Bahubali” actor.

Raut added: “We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, and is currently in pre-production stage. It is expected to go on floors in 2021.

“The audience should get ready to experience a story they believe in, on the big screen with spectacular visuals and magnanimous characters,” said Bhushan Kumar.

