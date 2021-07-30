Prabhas starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ to release in January 2022

By IANS
Radhe Shyam
Hyderabad: Prabhas starrer period romantic drama “Radhe Shyam” will hit the big screen on January 14, next year.

Prabhas shared the film’s poster on Instagram on Friday morning. In the poster, the actor looks dapper in a classic black suit and is seen carrying a briefcase in one hand.

For the caption, he wrote: “Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date – 14th January, 2022 worldwide!”

“Radhe Shyam” also marks Prabhas’ return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. It also stars actress Pooja Hegde.

The multilingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

