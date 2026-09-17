Prabhas’ period actioner ‘Fauzi’ release delayed, know why

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Mumbai: Actor Prabhas’ next period actioner Fauzi might not hit the screens as scheduled on December 3, 2026 as the film is being considered for a release date in February 2027 at the moment.

As per reports, Fauzi directed by Hanu Raghavapudi is facing a delay since there’s a lot of post-production work left to be done. Prabhas is completing his parts and some scenes are yet to be shot.

It was said that the production team is considering a February 2027 date but the makers haven’t made an official statement on the release date yet. Reportedly, the team is also in talks with Netflix for the digital rights of the film.

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Fauzi is a period epic which stars Prabhas as a British Indian soldier in a fictitious story set in a historical backdrop.

The film will be debut for the internet star Imanvi, who was roped in as the female lead. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada are also a part of the cast.