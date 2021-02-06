Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the makers of upcoming movie ‘Radhey-Shyam’ released a small pre-teaser of the film in which ‘Bahubali’ fame star Prabhas looks like he is deep in love.

At the same time, the makers have announced that the trailer will be released on February 14, i.e. Valentine’s Day.

The pre-teaser shows Prabhas in a ‘Lover Boy’ look. Prabhas was seen wandering around a picturesque street with a mesmerizing smile on his face amidst snowfall.

The pre-teaser begins with a phase ‘You Have Known The Man’ appearing on the screen then it shows Prabhas’s looks from his blockbuster movies ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Saaho’. After this, a new phrase appears in gold letters that says ‘It’s time to know his heart’.

Then the screen shows Prabhas in white high neck t-shirt and a red blazer walking in the evening with a cute smile amidst light snowfall in a dreamy background.

Sharing this teaser on Twitter, the makers wrote in the caption, ‘Get ready for the biggest love announcement of the decade! ✨♥️

14th Feb, save the date!.’

Prabhas fans have been waiting for the release of the film for a long time and they are going crazy over the star’s romantic look in the pre-teaser.

After the trailer was released it has gone viral on social media as the video shared by T-Series has garnered more than 1.3 million views in a few hours on YouTube.

Prabhas will be seen in a romantic role in ‘Radhey-Shyam’ after a decade after his last romantic popular film Darling in which he co-starred with Kajal Agrawal.

‘Radhey-Shyam’ is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film will feature Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedkar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma will also be seen in the film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

Watch Video Here: (Courtesy- T-Series)