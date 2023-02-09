Prabhas, Kriti getting engaged next week in Maldives? Here’s what his team shared

Actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon relationship rumours about dating have been making the headlines for quite a few days now. The engagement was even announced by one self-proclaimed film critic on their social media handle. Finally, the actor’s team has responded to this unbelievable rumor.

Varun Dhawan, who worked with Kriti in Bhediya, further fueled the fire by hinting at Kriti’s relationship. However, he didn’t name Prabhas.

One self-proclaimed film critic claimed earlier this week that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon would get engaged in the Maldives next week. The engagement rumors spread like wildfire. Fans were taken aback by the couple’s engagement announcement, and as a result, they expressed their reactions to it.

Now, the Adipurush actor’s team has spoken out and quoted to ETimes, “Prabhas and Kriti are just friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”

Prabhas will next be seen in Om Raut’s “Adipurush,” Prashanth Neel’s “Salaar,” Nag Ashwin’s “Project K,” Maruthi’s “Raja Deluxe,” and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Spirit” on the professional front. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, has “Shehzada,” starring Kartik Aaryan, “Ganpath,” starring Tiger Shroff, “Churiya,” directed by Anand L Rai, and “Churiya.”