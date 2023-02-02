Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Project K to be release in two parts

Actor Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu science fiction action drama Project K, which also stars actress Deepika Padukone and actor Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, will be released in two parts, as per reports. The vision and plot of project is so big that the makers of movie have decided to make it a 2 part film. The first part of the movie is supposed to be released next year.

The first part of the movie will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, but the entire drama will unfold in the second part, much like what happened in the Bahubali franchise.

In the movie, the Big B’s character is along the lines of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, whereas Prabhas has a superhero spin to his role. Reports says, the film is set in a futuristic world with never seen before visuals around the possibility of 3rd World War.

The film’s director, Nag Ashwin, recently revealed that he had finished filming the first part, which included Prabhas’ opening scene. He went on to say that Prabhas appears to be in a cool scene. The project, which is scheduled for release next year, is bankrolled on a large budget by Vyjayanthi Films.

