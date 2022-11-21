Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49, suicide suspected

Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, popularly known for his role as one of the original ‘Power Rangers,‘ died on Sunday. He was 49 years old.

Although Frank’s manager Justine Hunt did not reveal the cause of the death, multiple reports indicated towards suicide. The actor’s ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ co-star Walter Emmanuel Jones, took to his social media to express his grief. He wrote, ‘My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.”

Best known for his role as the green power ranger, Tommy Oliver, in the 1993 children’s series, Frank starred in 123 episodes as one of the leading cast due to his popularity among the fans. However, later in the series, he turned into a the white power ranger and tapped as the new leader of the group. The show became so popular that many action figures and other toys were sold of the characters.

Power Rangers fans have flooded social media with tributes.

The official handle of the popular 90s series also shared a statement on Twitter that read, “All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always.”

Jason David Frank was highly trained in mixed martial such as Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Judo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He also fought professionally in many events from 2008 to 2010. As per the reports, he had fought many MMA bouts.