Popular Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu killed in tragic road accident

Bhubaneswar: Popular Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died in a tragic road accident on the Mansa, Patiala highway.

The 37-year-old singer was on his way to his native Khiala village near Mansa when his car collided with a truck near a local palace, as per reports.

The singer reportedly died on the spot and the car was left mangled beyond recognition. The accident occurred late at night. The police has started an official investigation.

The singer was best known for his hit song ‘Paper Ya Pyar’ with Miss Pooja and news of his death has sent shock waves among his fans.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

He also gave other famous songs such as Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, Multan VS Russia, Mela, Paper Ya Pyar, Kheti, Mobile, Pai Gaya Pyar, Sari Raat Parhdi, Thakevan Jattan Da, Pind, and the famous 2009 album Ladia.

In 2018, Sidhu and his friends were arrested after being charged with possession of drugs.