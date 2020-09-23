Poonam Pandey’s husband arrested for assaulting her within a month of marraige

By KalingaTV Bureau

Panaji: Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after the actor filed a complaint claiming he had assaulted and threatened and her.

As per reports, Poonam Pandey (29) filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay at South Goa’s Canacona police station on Tuesday night.

In the FIR filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress has alleged that her husband Sam Ahmed Bombay (46) had molested her, assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a “personal dispute”.

The duo were married on September 10 this year and both are on a visit to Goa on a holiday.

