Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay, Image: Instagram (@sambombay)

Poonam Pandey engaged! Boyfriend shares pic on Insta

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bollywood actress and model Poonam Pandey is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay as per the later’s Instagram post. Bombay shared a photo of him and Poonam where both are flaunting their engagement rings.

Poonam Pandey Photo: IANS

Bombay captioned the photo, “We finally did it!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We finally did it!

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

Earlier also Sam has been seen sharing his photos along with Poonam on social media about their romantic moments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A kiss is greater than a rose.

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on

Best known for her Bollywood film ‘Nasha’, Poonam Pandey became popular through her social media accounts when she started posting her semi-nude photos. Her revealing photos have received much media attention.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Still AWAKE? Go check out my latest video only on my website Only on my google playstore APP POONAM PANDEY TV Link in my bio 💋

A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@ipoonampandey) on

