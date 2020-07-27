Poonam Pandey engaged! Boyfriend shares pic on Insta
Bollywood actress and model Poonam Pandey is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay as per the later’s Instagram post. Bombay shared a photo of him and Poonam where both are flaunting their engagement rings.
Bombay captioned the photo, “We finally did it!”
View this post on Instagram
Earlier also Sam has been seen sharing his photos along with Poonam on social media about their romantic moments.
View this post on Instagram
Best known for her Bollywood film ‘Nasha’, Poonam Pandey became popular through her social media accounts when she started posting her semi-nude photos. Her revealing photos have received much media attention.