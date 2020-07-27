Poonam Pandey engaged! Boyfriend shares pic on Insta

Bollywood actress and model Poonam Pandey is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Sam Bombay as per the later’s Instagram post. Bombay shared a photo of him and Poonam where both are flaunting their engagement rings.

Bombay captioned the photo, “We finally did it!”

View this post on Instagram We finally did it! A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:04am PDT

Earlier also Sam has been seen sharing his photos along with Poonam on social media about their romantic moments.

View this post on Instagram A kiss is greater than a rose. A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay) on Mar 11, 2020 at 4:27am PDT

Best known for her Bollywood film ‘Nasha’, Poonam Pandey became popular through her social media accounts when she started posting her semi-nude photos. Her revealing photos have received much media attention.