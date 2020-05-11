Poonam Pandey arrested
Photo: The Statesman

Poonam Pandey booked by Marine Drive police for lockdown violation

By IANS

Mumbai: Model Poonam Pandey, along with a friend, was booked for lockdown violation by the Marine Drive police, and later released.

Poonam and her friend Sam Ahamad Bombay were zipping around town in a flashy new luxury car on Sunday around 8.05 pm. The car was also seized.

A case has been registered against the two at Marine Drive police station under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the National Disaster Management Act, reports hindustantimes.com.

Poonam has always been in the news for her controversial antics and photo shoots on social media.

In her latest post, she is seen playing with her “favourite toy”.

You might also like
Entertainment

Guzar Jayega: Big B and over 60 celebs in new motivational song

Entertainment

Singer Joe Jonas shares reason of marrying actress Sophie Turner in Las Vegas

Entertainment

Shruti Haasan: My dad never punished, yelled at me

Entertainment

Sara thanks her ‘maa ki maa’ for creating her ‘mommy’

Comments
Loading...