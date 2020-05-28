Pooja Hegde’s Instagram profile hacked, now restored

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde’s Instagram account got hacked. Her profile has now been restored.

Pooja took to Instagram Stories and shared the experience.

She wrote: “Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram. Hackers, you’ll suck. #firstworldproblems #hackersgetalife.”

Pooja added: “Also, any message follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. I hope u’ll haven’t given out any personal information. Thank you. #hackersgonnahate.”

On the acting front, Pooja was last seen onscreen in the Telugu action drama “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” starring Allu Arjun.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.