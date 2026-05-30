Pooja Bhatt looks back on relationship with Bobby Deol, applauds his recent success

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Mumbai: Actor Pooja Bhatt has opened up about her past relationship with Bobby Deol, describing it as a memorable chapter of her life. Speaking about their time together, she said Bobby was a wonderful person and recalled their relationship with warmth, while acknowledging that their lives eventually moved in different directions.

The actress chose not to discuss the reasons behind their separation, stressing that relationships from the past deserve respect and privacy. She highlighted the importance of maintaining dignity towards people who have been part of one’s life, especially when they have moved forward with their families and careers.

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Pooja also expressed her admiration for Bobby Deol’s recent career resurgence. She praised his performance in Animal and said his role stood out in the film. Bobby, who is married to Tanya Deol and has two sons, has been receiving widespread appreciation for his recent projects.

On the professional front, Bobby Deol will next be seen in Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, which is set for release on June 5. Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt was last seen in the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry and has also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Chup: Revenge of the Artist.