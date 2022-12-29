Ponniyin Selvan 2 release date announced, Aishwarya Rai appears in teaser

In 2023, the second part of the Tamil film “Ponniyin Selvan,” directed by Mani Ratnam, will be released. The release date for “Ponniyin Selvan 2” has been set for April 28, 2023, according to the producers’ announcement on Wednesday.

The announcement for PS 2 was made on the official Twitter page of Madras Talkies, one of the production companies for the movie. “Let’s get those swords in the air as we await April 28th, 2023!” It included the hashtags ‘Cholas are back’, ‘PS1′, ‘PS2’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ read the tweet.

Additionally, the creators provided a sneak preview of the eagerly awaited sequel.

The “Ponniyin Selvan” series, which is supported by Lyca Productions as well, has a stellar cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.

The movie’s script was co-written by Ratnam and Elango Kumaravel. AR Rahman, a frequent collaborator of Ratnam’s, will provide the soundtrack for the movie.

The 1955 Tamil novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy serves as the basis for the historical drama. It tells the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who rose to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

“Ponniyin Selvan-I” was released worldwide in September in Tamil, along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.