Police seize liquor bottles from Bahubali actress Ramya Krishnan car

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Police has recovered about 100 bottles of liquor from the car of actor Ramya Krishnan, who had starred in movies like Bahubali, Padaiappa and others.

According to the police, the actor was travelling in the car at the time on the East Coast Road (ECR) where they were carrying out vehicle checks on Thursday.

The police found about 100 liquor bottles in the car boot and when queried Ramya Krishnan said she was unaware about the bottles.

Later the police confiscated the bottles and arrested the driver Selvakumar who said the liquor was bought at the Tamil Nadu government run liquor shop.

The government has not allowed the opening of the Tasmac shops in Chennai.

Another driver came and drove the actor back to Chennai.