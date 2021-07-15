Police complaint filed against Kareena Kapoor Khan for hurting religious sentiments

Mumbai: A police complaint has been filed in Beed city of Maharashtra against the Kareena Kapoor Khan by a local Christian group on the basis of hurting religious sentiments through her new book titled as ‘Pregnancy Bible’.

According to sources, the group named ‘Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh’ has decided to take action against the actress for hurting the sentiments of the community. The president of the group Ashish Shinde lodged the FIR against Kareena Kapoor and her co-author Aditi Shah Bhimjani. The president also referred to the publisher Juggernaut Books in the complaint.

The police official of the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed has sought registration of a case under Indian Penal Code section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). However, he said that a complaint was received, but no FIR has been filed as the incident has happened in Mumbai.

The case has been registered at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed under Indian Penal Code section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Though the complaint has been registered, police said no FIR has been filed yet, added sources.

It is to be noted that Kareena Kapoor Khan, popularly knows an Bebo, announced her new book relaying both of her pregnancy journeys in detail.

The actress took to her Instagram to share several glimpses into her new book including an ultrasound image of her baby.

Meanwhile, Bebo will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. Apart from that, she also has Karan Johar’s period drama, ‘Takht’ in her list.