“Please be mindful”: Jennifer Lawrence joins Instagram, warns followers against mean comments

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Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has finally joined Instagram after a long period of shying away from the platform.

The academy winner has recently signed up, a new profile has emerged under the @jlaw handle and a fun reel teasing what sort of presence the Oscar winner is going to have.

In her first reel, she announces she would “try this IG thing” but anyone who wants to trash talk her is out because she will know even if you’re only thinking about it.

Lawrence also puts on an Instagram story asking anyone who is following her to watch what they say about her.

Keeping things fun once again and playfully hinting that while she may try, being told off or rude comments by fans online will hurt as she is “the baby”.

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Since joining the platform, Lawrence has followed several people from her personal and professional circles. Her following list includes Leonardo DiCaprio and filmmaker Martin Scorsese, with whom she is working on the upcoming film What Happens at Night. She also follows her The Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson.

Her list also includes friends such as Dakota Johnson and Suki Waterhouse, as well as several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence (@jlaw)