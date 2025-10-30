Pitch to Get Rich: Shashi Tharoor takes humorous jibe at KJo and Malaika’s remarks, here’s what happened

After amazing everyone with his English, MP Shashi Tharoor and impressing everyone with his humour. The MP has taken to social media and reacted to a viral clip of Karan Johar.

In KJo’s new reality show Pitch to Get Rich, one of the contestants was compared to Shashi Tharoor. The show featuring KJo, Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra has drawn the attention of Shashi Tharoor as he humourously reminds them who he is.

In one of the episodes, Karan Johar asks a contestant, “Has anyone ever told you that you like Shashi Tharoor?”, to which Malaika agreed in unison.

Tharoor was quick to join in the viral post and responded with a befitting reply. He wrote, “Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me!!”

Fans have loved the interaction and also joined in to share their opinions.

Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that’s it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me!! https://t.co/wfkIYxNwqj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 29, 2025