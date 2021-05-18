Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has been receiving mixed reviews for his latest movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Although, the movie did not go well with critics, die-hard Salman Khan fans are gushing about the actor’s performance.

Meanwhile, a picture of Bhaijaan from the sets of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is going viral, courtesy, Salman Khan’s body double Parvez Kazi.

The Salman Khan doppelganger recently shared a photo with Bhaijaan on his social media accounts and the picture has now sent the Internet into a meltdown. Social media users cannot stop talking about Salman Khan and Parvez Kazi’s uncanny resemblance in the photo.

The body double Parvez Kazi can be seen standing next to Salman Khan in twinning outfits. It is a behind-the-scenes photo in between shots. Both of them can be seen wearing grey tees with blue shirts.

“With Bhaijaan on Radhe set,” tweeted Parvez Kazi”, adding the hashtag #bodydouble.

It is worth mentioning, Parvez Kazi works as a body double of Salman Khan. He has worked as Salman Khan’s body double in action films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 3, Race 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bharat.

Here are some of the pictures of them, take a look:

