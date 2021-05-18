Pic of Salman Khan’s body double goes viral on social media

By WCE 9
salman khan body double
Pic Credit:twitter/parvez kazi

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has been receiving mixed reviews for his latest movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Although, the movie did not go well with critics, die-hard Salman Khan fans are gushing about the actor’s performance.

Meanwhile, a picture of Bhaijaan from the sets of ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is going viral, courtesy, Salman Khan’s body double Parvez Kazi.

The Salman Khan doppelganger recently shared a photo with Bhaijaan on his social media accounts and the picture has now sent the Internet into a meltdown. Social media users cannot stop talking about Salman Khan and Parvez Kazi’s uncanny resemblance in the photo.

The body double Parvez Kazi can be seen standing next to Salman Khan in twinning outfits. It is a behind-the-scenes photo in between shots. Both of them can be seen wearing grey tees with blue shirts.

“With Bhaijaan on Radhe set,” tweeted Parvez Kazi”, adding the hashtag #bodydouble.

It is worth mentioning, Parvez  Kazi works as a body double of Salman Khan. He has worked as Salman Khan’s body double in action films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 3, Race 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bharat.

Here are some of the pictures of them, take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parvez Kazi (@parvezzkazii)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parvez Kazi (@parvezzkazii)

You might also like
Entertainment

‘The Family Man’ Season 2 Expected In June, Trailer Out On May 19

Entertainment

Pop Star Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent In A Intimate Ceremony

Entertainment

Late Sumitra Bhave’s Final Film ‘Dithee’ To Drop Digitally On May…

Entertainment

COVID-19: Rajnikanth donates Rs 50 lakh to CM’s Public Relief Fund

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.