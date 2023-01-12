Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba: Taapsee Pannu announces film’s sequel

Haseen Dilruba, starring actors Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, was a great success. While we are still unsure of whether the movie concluded on a happy or painful note, perhaps we now know the answer. After a fun banter between Anand L. Rai, Taapsee Pannu, and Kanika Dhillon on Twitter, the cast and producers finally announced Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba with its first-ever poster.

In the first poster of “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba,” Taapsee Pannu was at her most seductive. The image shows Taapsee admiring the Taj Mahal while showing off her toned back in a sleeveless blouse and saree. Sharing the poster the actress wrote, “Ek naye sheher mein, phir ekbaar….tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari hasseen Dilruba!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Filmmaker Anand L. Rai tweeted that Taapsee Pannu has started shooting for “Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.” He tweeted, Ö hamari haseen dilruba aaj shooting shuru ho gai hai”phir aayi haseen dilruba ki… @taapsee tujhe bola than a 9 bje poster dalne ke liye… dala kyun nahi abhi tak?” (My Haseen Dilruba. The shooting for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba started today…Taapsee we asked you to put up the poster of the film at 9, why didn’t you did it yet)? )…#phiraayihaseendilruba”

Responding to this, Taapsee tweeted, “Sir I’m not ready yet…Iss bar toh kaha legayi hai character to @kanikaDhillon! Pata nahi kya kha likhi hai yeh kahani. Aur har baar mere saath hi kyun aesi (this time where has @KanikaDhillon taken the character! Don’t know what she ate before writing this story. And why every time isit like this with me)…#phiraayihaseendilruba”

For the sequel, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. The film is written & co-produced by Kanika Dhillon & directed by Jayprad Desai. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma Produced By Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. It’s a Colour Yellow Production.