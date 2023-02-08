Kiara, Sidharth looks stunning in Manish Malhotra’s outfit

Jaipur: Film actress Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on Tuesday. In the pictures, Kiara and Sidharth appeared stunning in Manish Malhotra’s outfit, and appeared to be in love like something out of a fairy tale. Kiara went with jewelry made of emeralds and diamonds, which attracted a lot of attention. Aside from that, fans were most interested in Kiara’s chooda.

Apart from that, Kiara’s designer Kaleeras also stood out. It was said that the individualized kaleeras were a thoughtful tribute to a beloved pet, a favorite vacation spot, some love, and some mischief.

With a gold wedding band, Sidharth kept things simple and elegant. In contrast, Kiara chose an oval-shaped uncut diamond ring that commanded all of the attention. For her Mangalsutra, she opted for a simple gold chain.

Manish Malhotra previously shared information about the bride and groom’s stunning looks on his Instagram account. Sid looked dashing in an off-white sherwani with golden embroidery while Kiara chose a baby pink lehenga.

In a lavish ceremony, the couple tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In their first wedding photos, the couple is quite the sight. Fans eagerly awaited the couple’s official wedding photographs, which they finally released last night.