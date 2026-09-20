“Pehle Lakshmi, ab Saraswati”: Aditya Dhar’s sweetest note on Deepika-Ranveer welcoming second baby girl

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Mumbai: Bollywood film director Aditya Dhar had the cutest message for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh after the couple announced the birth of their second daughter on Saturday.

Ranveer and Deepika took to Instagram to share the news of the arrival of their second child with a post of a little footprint.

Soon after the announcement, Aditya who had directed Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar shared a heartfelt message on the post.

“Pehle Lakshmi aayi, ab Saraswati bhi aa gayi! ( First Goddess Lakshmi and now Goddess Saraswati both have arrived in your lives) So, so happy for you guys. Another little angel in the family. God bless her with all the love and happiness in the world,” Aditya wrote.

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Deepika and Ranveer also got congratulatory messages from a bunch of Bollywood celebs including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh among others.

Look at the post here:

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