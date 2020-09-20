Payal Ghosh Anurag Kashyap
Photo Credit: Times of India

Payal Ghosh levels #metoo allegation against Anurag Kashyap

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Upcoming Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

Payal took to her verified Twitter account to open up against Kashyap on Saturday evening. She tagged the office of the Prime Minister of India in her tweet.

“@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!,” tweeted Payal.

Related News

Margot didn’t know what sexual harassment was until…

Anurag Kashyap Leaves Twitter After Family Gets Threats;…

Rajkummar Rao Supports ‘Black Friday’ Actor Savi Sidhu…

Watch: Trailer of Abhisekh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky…

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Payal and tweeted demanding Kashyap’s arrest.

“Every voice matters #MeToo #ArrestAnuragKashyap,” tweeted Kangana from her verified account. She also retweeted Payal’s post.

Anurag Kashyap has denied all allegations levelled against him by Payal Ghosh.

(With inputs from IANS)

You might also like
State

Britain’s Got Talent 2020: ‘X1X Crew’ From India Gets Standing Ovation For…

Nation

‘ABCD’ fame dancer-actor Kishore Shetty, accomplice held in drugs case

State

‘Gitikabita Samman’ of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi named after Odia film personality…

Entertainment

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson tears down gate with bare hands

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7