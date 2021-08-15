Pawandeep Rajan wins Indian Idol 12 trophy after 12-hour long Greatest Finale Ever

Mumbai: Pawandeep Rajan on Sunday emerged as the winner of the Indian Idol 12 Pawandeep Rajan took home the Indian Idol-12 trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The winner’s name was announced by the host of the show, Aditya Narayan, during the mega grand finale.

The Indian Idol 12 season was the longest-running season of the singing reality show and its finale episode was aired on Sony Entertainment Television for 12 hours on television from 12 PM to 12 AM.

The greatest finale ever episode of Indian Idol-12 had over 40 acts, 200 songs and some special guests to celebrate the Independence Day.

From singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, rapper Mika Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohd Danish, to Bollywood celebs Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Soniya Kapoor and many others entertained the audience with their songs and different acts.

Some contestants of previous seasons of Indian Idol also were part of the grand finale.

Actor Jay Bhanushali joined Aditya Narayan in hosting the grand finale.

The six finalists of the singing competition were Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya while the judges were Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar.