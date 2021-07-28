Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film to release on Makar Sankranthi

By IANS
Pawan Kalyan
Photo Credit: IANS

Hyderabad: Actor Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s upcoming untitled venture has been locked for a Makar Sankranthi release in 2022. The film is tentatively titled as “PSPK Rana Movie”.

In the film, Pawan will be seen playing the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak. The makers had revealed the first look of his character on Monday.

The announcement was made through the film’s official PR Twitter handle. The caption read: “Bheemla Nayak Reporting This Sankranthi”.

Related News

Haathi Mere Saathi Trailer To Be Out On March 4

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have Roka ceremony

They also revealed a fun making video of the film.

The film’s team resumed the shoot in a police station set in an aluminium factory here on Monday.

The film is being directed by Saagar K. Chandra and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Billed as an action thriller, Trivikram Srinivas has worked on the dialogues for the film that will have music by Thaman.

You might also like
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Govinda in Bhubaneswar: Records Hindi song composed by Odia music…

Entertainment

46 days’ Instagram love turns into marriage for Odia comedian Gudu, watch video

Entertainment

Remembering Odia album queen Deepa Sahu

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez sets the internet on fire, makes its official with Ben Affleck

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.